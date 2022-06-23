'Climb Out of the Darkness': Chicago walk raises awareness for postpartum depression

The world’s largest event to help new moms and dads with their mental health is happening in Chicago this weekend.

Postpartum Support International is hosting the Climb Out of the Darkness Walk. It begins at 10 a.m. at the Humboldt Park Boathouse.

There will also be free resources for parents and activities for kids.

One in five new moms and one in ten new dads experience mood or anxiety disorder.

"Especially during the pandemic, these rates have climbed even higher. About one in three new moms during COVID are experiencing postpartum depression. Even more than ever, events like this need to be happening," said event organizer Rachel Diamond.

If you want to walk, you can register at 9 a.m. on Saturday. It’s a two-mile stroll around the Humboldt Park Lagoon.

For more information on support, visit HERE.