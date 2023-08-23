Closing arguments underway in Tim Mapes trial

Closing arguments were underway Wednesday in the trial of longtime Michael Madigan associate Tim Mapes.

Mapes pleaded not guilty in 2021 to lying under oath to a federal grand jury that was investigating a bribery scheme involving electric utility Commonwealth Edison.

Madigan was implicated in the bribery scheme involving Commonwealth Edison and ComEd admitted it secured jobs, often requiring little or no work, and contracts for his associates from 2011 to 2019 for favorable treatment in regulations.

On Tuesday, witnesses testified including Mapes' wife Bronwyn Rains and the former CFO of the Democratic Party of Illinois.

If convicted, Mapes could face five years in prison.