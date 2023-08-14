Public access to 'The Bean' to be limited for months

‘The Bean’ is taking a break from public life.

Starting Tuesday, the iconic Cloud Gate, also known as The Bean, won't be seen up close and personal for eight months.

It's not ‘The Bean’ that needs a spa break, it's actually the pavers that thousands of people walk on each and every day as they marvel at it inside Millennium Park.

There will also be wheelchair accessibility upgrades as part of the construction project.

Nex July, Millennium Park turns 20 years old, and the work being done will enhance the park's appearance and visitor experience.

You won't be able to touch ‘The Bean,’ but you will still see it.

‘The Bean’ will be back on public display in April 2024.