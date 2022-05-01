Clue is most popular board game in Illinois; Wisconsinites like Telestrations, Hoosiers prefer Yahtzee

What's the most popular board game in Illinois? A new report says that it's the classic game Clue.

The blog SolitaireBliss looked at 10,000 Google searches and polled 1,000 people to establish the most popular board game in every state.

Clue was invented in 1943 in Britain and was launched in North America in 1949, according to Wikipedia.

SolitaireBliss said that the most popular board game in Wisconsin is Telestrations, and in Indiana, it's Yahtzee.

The most popular board games in major cities are:

New York City: Chess

Los Angeles: Monopoly

Chicago : Clue

Philadelphia: Checkers

Dallas: Monopoly

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS