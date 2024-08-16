Coalition and U.S. Palestinian Community Network announce victory for DNC protests

The Coalition to March on the Democratic National Convention and the U.S. Palestinian Community Network have reached an agreement with the City of Chicago to protest in the coming days.

"We're here to announce this victory and the fight that we had to fight to win it," one spokesperson said.

A press conference was held at 3 p.m. Friday outside the Dirksen Federal Building to discuss the agreement.

Both organizations are planning to protest at Union Park during the DNC and have reached an agreement with the city, which includes the setup of a stage, a sound amplification system and seven portable toilets at Union Park.

The equipment will be used for planned speeches prior to the marches on the United Center on Monday and Thursday of next week.

The city will issue a permit letter on the agreed terms by the end of the day to the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

"The Law Department had to drop their unconstitutional denial of a sound system," said Hatem Abudayyeh, a spokesperson for the coalition. "They knew it wouldn’t hold up in court, but they also knew that we have been organizing day and night to line up important supporters in Chicago who helped advocate for us too."

Organizers said over 200 organizations across the U.S. have joined the coalition to protest in Chicago next week.

The DNC will be held from Monday, Aug. 19 through Thursday, Aug. 22 at the United Center.