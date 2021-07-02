Coast Guard warns of Lake Michigan dangers ahead of holiday weekend

The Coast Guard is warning boaters and beachgoers to use extra caution before heading out to Lake Michigan this holiday weekend.

Operation Dry Water, an awareness and enforcement campaign focused on reducing the number of alcohol and drug-related incidents and fatalities on the water, is expected to bring increased enforcement, the Coast Guard said.

Weather will be a cause for caution as well, as stiff breezes, heavy seas and small craft advisories are expected.

Alcohol use continues to be the leading factor in recreational boating fatalities, according to the coast guard.

Boaters and beachgoers are urged to take these steps in order to stay safe on the water this weekend:

Stay sober

File a float plan — make sure someone knows where you’re going and when you’ll be back

Always wear your Coast Guard-approved life jacket

Keep a sharp eye on the weather

Boaters found to be intoxicated can receive penalties, including arrest, vessel impoundment, fines, jail time and loss of boating privileges.