Coffee lover? Company will pay you $1,000 to ditch corporate chains and drink local for a month

If you’re want to get paid to drink delicious coffee and support local business, then this company has the perfect job for you.

Business.org wants to pay you $1,000 to ditch your favorite corporate coffee shop for an entire month and replace them with locally-owned coffee shops instead.

“We at Business.org want to encourage more Americans to frequent local businesses—and we’re starting with local coffee shops,“ the company states on its website.

All you need to do is document your experience of moving to the “buy-local” lifestyle, and best of all, drink coffee.

FILE - A barista prepares coffee drinks. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

Worthy bean junkies will be required to visit up to eight local coffee shops within a month documenting the pros and cons of going local, such as quality and customer service.

Business.org will pay a quarter of the total $1,000 upon hiring their the perfect caffeine fiend, and the rest at the end of the job, but you will have to avoid all corporate coffee chains — like Starbucks and Coffee Bean — like you avoid decaf.

Applications are currently open from now through Sept. 30, 2019.