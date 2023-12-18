Columbia College Faculty Union, administration reach tentative deal after 49-day strike

A tentative agreement was reached Monday between adjunct faculty who are members of the Columbia College Faculty Union and the college administration after a 49-day strike.

This was the longest adjunct faculty strike in U.S. history.

"This agreement makes important progress towards ensuring that Columbia puts students’ educational needs and faculty equity above profits, but there is still much work to do," said Diana Vallera, CFAC president and photography professor.

The details of the agreement will be released after union members and college leaders vote on it.

If the agreement is approved by union members, it will take effect immediately and adjunct faculty would resume teaching on Jan. 2.