ComEd crews travel from Illinois to East Coast to restore power amid winter storms

About 80,000 customers don’t have electricity in the northeast part of the country.

ComEd crews from Illinois expect to get there on Tuesday morning to help get the power back on.

Storms blast East Coast

What we know:

The East Coast is experiencing severe ice, snow, and windstorms that have knocked down power lines and frozen equipment.

More than 250 employees and contractors will assist in the restoration work.

That means after driving continuous hours in slow-moving trucks, they’ll start working in extreme conditions.

What they're saying:

Nichole Owens, vice president of distribution operations for ComEd, said the crews will be equipped for the weather.

"We do take our own supplies, warming equipment for traveling," she said. "In this weather they need to stay hydrated, maintain energy. They do a lot outside, so physical fitness is also critical."

The crews will go through a safety review before they start repairing damage.

They expect to stay there for several days.