ComEd seeks Energy Ambassadors to empower communities

ComEd is on the lookout for enthusiastic individuals to serve as Energy Ambassadors through its Energy Force Ambassador Program.

Ideal candidates are individuals with a passion for community engagement, a willingness to learn, and a developmental disability.

Theresa, a proud Energy Force Ambassador and relative of FOX 32's Natalie Bomke, exemplifies the program's commitment. She has actively participated in school fairs, educating consumers on effective ways to reduce their energy bills.

ComEd is currently inviting applications from organizations catering to individuals with special needs. Selected adults from these organizations will receive stipends to attend community events, where they will share valuable energy-saving tips. Additionally, the participating organization will be awarded a $7,500 contribution.

Daniel Smrokowski, a ComEd Energy Force Ambassador, expressed his satisfaction with the program.

"I like participating because I get to educate the public about energy and efficiency and how to use solar energy and really showcasing my skills and what I am able to do despite the challenges that I do have," he said.

The application deadline is Friday. Interested organizations can apply at ComEd Energy Force.