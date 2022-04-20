Expand / Collapse search

ComEd plans power outage Thursday for Northwest Side Chicago neighborhood

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Avondale
ComEd has announced a planned power outage for a large portion of the Avondale neighborhood.

The outage will begin Thursday at 8 a.m., impacting households in the area bounded by Milwaukee Avenue, Diversey Avenue, Lawndale Avenue, Wolfram Street and Central Park Avenue.

Crews will be doing repair work through 4 p.m.

No further details were released.