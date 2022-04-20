ComEd plans power outage Thursday for Northwest Side Chicago neighborhood
CHICAGO - ComEd has announced a planned power outage for a large portion of the Avondale neighborhood.
The outage will begin Thursday at 8 a.m., impacting households in the area bounded by Milwaukee Avenue, Diversey Avenue, Lawndale Avenue, Wolfram Street and Central Park Avenue.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS
Crews will be doing repair work through 4 p.m.
Advertisement
No further details were released.