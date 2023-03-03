ComEd prepares for potential outages in Chicago area ahead of winter weather

ComEd opened an Emergency Operations Center in anticipation of winter weather heading for the Chicago area later today.

The center was opened in Tinley Park at 5 a.m. and will serve as a base camp to organize contractor crews and workers arriving from other states to assist.

Additional crews were called to prepare for potential power outages caused by the weather. About 300 mutual assistance workers are coming from out of state.

Coming one week after damaging ice storms that struck communities in north and northwest Illinois, forecasts project wet, heavy snow and wind gusts of more than 40 miles per hour in some areas.