ComEd preps for possible power outages as heavy winds could reach over 40 mph across Chicagoland

ComEd is opening its Emergency Operations Center this weekend as severe weather is expected across northern Illinois starting Saturday.

Additional crews are also ready to respond to potential power outages.

Wind gusts could reach more than 40 miles per hours in some areas.

Thunderstorms are also possible.

"We are positioning our people and equipment to respond quickly and safely to any power outages that result from this storm," said Terence Donnelly, president and COO of ComEd. "We recognize that any outage is inconvenient for our customers, which is why we continue to make investments to harden the power grid and improve resilience to the impacts of storms, especially as they become more frequent and severe due to climate change."

ComEd is encouraging customers to take the following precautions:

If a downed power line is spotted, immediately call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661). Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

Never approach a downed power line. Always assume a power line is extremely dangerous and energized.

In the event of an outage, do not approach ComEd crews working to restore power to ask about restoration times. Crews may be working on live electrical equipment, and the perimeter of the work zone may be hazardous. Additionally, for the safety of themselves and the public, crews are practicing social distancing.

To report an outage, customers can text OUT to 26633, call 1-800 EDISON1 or visit ComEd.com/report.

Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).