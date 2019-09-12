ComEd substation catches fire in Goose Island

A ComEd substation caught fire Thursday in Goose Island on the North Side.

Fire crews were notified of the blaze about midnight at the substation in the 1100 block of North North Branch Street, Chicago fire officials said. It was struck out over an hour later after fire crews sprayed foam on it.

No one was injured in the fire, officials said. The extent of any property damage was not immediately known.

ComEd is not reporting any serious power outages in the area.