ComEd to give money back to its customers — here's what you should know

By FOX 32 News
Published 
ComEd carbon credit to lower bills by $20 per month

ComEd customers will begin to see the credits on their monthly bills this summer.

CHICAGO - ComEd is giving money back to its customers.

Starting in June, the utility company will add a $20 a month credit to bills that will run through May of next year, saving the average customer about $237.

The carbon credits are an unexpected dividend from the state's bailout of three struggling nuclear power plants last fall.

The nuclear bailout was expected to raise costs for ComEd customers, but rising energy prices — combined with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — have suddenly made the plants more profitable.