Comedian Matt Rife cancels Indiana shows due to medical emergency, reschedules Chicago Theatre performances

article

Comedian Matt Rife has postponed all of his shows at the Chicago Theatre this weekend after canceling his performances in Indiana due to a "last minute medical emergency."

Rife posted on "X," formerly known as Twitter on Wednesday, apologizing to his fans for the cancelations.

"… I've been doing 40+ shows a month for a year and a half and never had to do something like this, I'm so so sorry, i hope you understand and i love you so much," Rife said. "Refunds are being issued, working on it now. Sorry again."

Rife was set to perform in Chicago as part of his "ProbleMATTic World Tour" on Thursday, May 30 - Sunday, June 2.

According to Ticketmaster, his shows have been rescheduled for Thursday, Dec. 26 - Monday, Dec. 30.

Original tickets will be valid on the new dates. To learn more, click here.

Further details on Rife's medical emergency haven't been released. We'll bring more updates as they become available.