Comedians come together in Alsip to remember Bernie Mac

This week, Bernie Mac would have turned 65.

Born and raised on Chicago’s South Side, Mac worked the stage starting as a standup comedian.

Those in the business came together at Riddles Comedy Club in Alsip to remember him Friday night.

"You know you are somebody when your memory can sell out a show," said comedian Damon Williams.

Mac graced televisions around the nation in popular movies and shows, including his own The Bernie Mac Show.

Mac pushed comedians like Williams to continue their careers.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"We watched Bernie do his thing in the Cotton Club, even before the Cotton Club when he was at hole in the wall places," said Williams. "To go from that to Kings of Comedy, to Charlie’s Angels, to Oceans Eleven."

Born Bernard McCullogh, he died 14 years ago on Aug. 9, 2008.

He suffered with sarcoidosis, that caused inflammation in his lungs. Mac died from pneumonia complications.

He may be gone, but he will never forgotten for the way he would say things and the realness behind it.

"I called him, and he said you don’t need no manager; boy don’t nobody know you," said Stephone Raickett, whose stage name is Comedian Stephon.

The 8 p.m. Saturday night show sold out.

There are a few tickets available for Sunday’s show at 10:30 p.m.

Visit DamonWilliamsComedy.com to get tickets.