Common, Chance the Rapper urge Illinois lawmakers to restore parole system

Two Chicago musical icons are urging Illinois lawmakers to restore the state's parole system.

Illinois currently does not allow parole for inmates who were sentenced after 1978.

Common and Chance the Rapper led a rally outside of Cook County Jail on Wednesday, advocating for a "discretionary parole."

Legislators are expected to vote on the bill in the next two weeks.

"What it does is that it gives those facing long-term sentences a chance at life to be reviewed by the prisoner review board. An opportunity to prove they are worthy of a second chance," Chance the Rapper said.

