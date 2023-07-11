Gary's Progressive Community Church gives back to community through farming

A community church gives back by teaching teens life skills through farming.

Leaders of Progressive Community Church started Faith Farms with no previous farming experience in Gary, Indiana 10 years ago.

"They stepped out on faith, hence, Faith Farms. Because it was literally a leap of faith that has now begun to manifest itself," said Minister Kevin Cobb.

Now, it is Faith Farms ninth growing season producing strawberries, mustard greens, chicken, duck eggs, goat’s milk and honey.

The farms also boxes food for needy families and gives local youth life skills.

"I get to grow my own food. I get some marketing skills, because we do sell some of the fruit. Also, I get experience," student farmer David Bazziel said.

The young farmers take a seven-week classroom course in biology, agronomy and ecology, and then care for the plants and animals.

"My favorite part, working with the animals, especially the goats. They're really calming, they just come up to you, they like to get petted, and you just enjoy their company," said junior urban master producer Reid Hall.

Damen Bazziel teaches the student farmers about soil conservation and helps them practice what they learned.

"You get a chance to feed ducks, herd goats, feed chickens and then also as far as putting plants in the ground, learn about permaculture, learn about conservation and saving and environmental issues," Damen Bazziel said.

The farm runs on solar power that produces feed for the animals.

"For a long time, Gary has been in ruins. This is a comeback, a little comeback," Damen Bazziel said.

The area previously was abandoned homes and vacant land. Now, it’s producing life.