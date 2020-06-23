Community pushes for funding of new approach to policing in Chicago

In a South Side neighborhood hit hard by shootings and killings, some are asking, "what's the delay?"

Private donors have been offering since last year to fund a pilot community policing program, but they have gotten no response from City Hall or the Chicago Police Department.

Amid calls for creative new ways to police, Alderman Anthony Beale says several deep-pocketed donors have promised to fund a so-called "cop house" on a hard-hit block in Roseland, where civilian staff would work with youngsters and where a handful of officers would volunteer to spend at least part of their shift each day.

“You have to have the right officer who has a passion and dedication for kids and people in order to make this a success. You know, it's not for every officer,” Beale said.

Reverend Naamon Williams says his nearby church has 40 children enrolled in a youth program.

“It means we'd have a place for them to go. It means we'd have people we could collaborate with to do things on another level.

Ald. Beale showed FOX 32 a string of emails indicating top officials in the mayor's office and police department were briefed on the proposal last winter. A spokesman for Mayor Lightfoot said it's still under review.

The long delay derailed a deal to buy the property. Beale said Ford Motor has also offered to donate a special vehicle to the program.

A resident hopes the mayor will sign off soon.

“I believe she should release it and let us do what we got to do,” said Pastor Kim Miller.

Making it all the more tragic that the deal fell through is that two young men have been killed in the location where the “cop house” would be. Most recently, just last month, a young man gunned down in a drive by.

“With all the murders and everything we have going on, this is an innovative way to curb crime in our community,” Beale said.