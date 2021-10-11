Expand / Collapse search

Community rallying around family after deadly crash in Beach Park

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Beach Park
The community is rallying around a family after a deadly car crash.

A driver's accused of trying to illegally pass a truck in Beach Park, ramming head-on into Jose Hernandez's car Friday.

Hernandez died, and his stepsons Giovanny and Alejandro were critically hurt.

Now, the Waukegan Panthers Youth Baseball Team has started a Go Fund Me to try and help the family.

They've already raised more than $5,700.