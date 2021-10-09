Man killed, 2 children critically injured in major traffic crash in Beach Park

Four vehicles were involved in a traffic crash in Beach Park Saturday night.

At about 6:45 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a major crash on Green Bay Road north of Wadsworth Road.

According to preliminary information from police, a 2017 Jeep Patriot, driven by a 50-year-old Zion woman, was traveling northbound on Green Bay Road.

She then illegally tried to pass a tow truck that was towing a semi-tractor, and was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic.

The Jeep collided head-on with a southbound 2014 Kia Soul, driven by a 49-year-old Zion man.

The collision caused the Jeep to rotate and strike the tow truck, which was driven by a 35-year-old Kenosha man.

A Ford Explorer, driven by a 58-year-old woman from unincorporated Zion, was also traveling southbound on Green Bay round directly behind the Kia.

The Jeep also collided with the Ford.

Inside the Kia were two boys, ages 11 and 13. They were both unrestrained and suffered critical injuries.

The 11-year-old was flown via medical helicopter to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and the 13-year-old was transported by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The driver of the Kia was transported to a hospital in Waukegan, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Jeep suffered minor injuries and was transported by an ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center.

A passenger in the Jeep, a 60-year-old Kenosha woman, was transported via ambulance to Vista East Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford and a passenger in the Ford, a 24-year-old man from unincorporated Zion, were transported via ambulance to Vista East Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the tow truck was uninjured, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.