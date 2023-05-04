Community shows appreciation for Chicago firefighters with special event

The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant hosted very important personnel Thursday.

Firefighters were served a special brunch in recognition of their service to Chicago.

The restaurant opened early so that firefighters could drop in before or after work.

This year has been especially devastating. Two firefighters lost their lives in the line of duty and one lost his family in a house fire.

More than ever, these public servants should know that they are appreciated.

Students from Old St. Mary's Church and School across the street presented a gift to the firefighters.

"They wanted to create a canvas for the firemen, give them something to keep to remember us and always just support us in the community," said Jill VanDerhye, Old St. Mary's Catholic School teacher.

Their signatures represent the young people who look up to the heroes among us.

The historic building where the firefighters were hosted was Engine Company 104.

Presidents and mayors have dined here, but the service of all firefighters will always be most valued, according to those behind the restaurant.