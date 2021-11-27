Community turns out to help wounded Bensenville police officer Steven Kotlewski

A day full of events to help out wounded Bensenville police officer Steven Kotlewski attracted people from across the community.

Before a concert with "America’s Got Talent" star Austin Edwards, Kotlewski told the crowd over the phone: "Everything you’ve given me is going to my kids and I can’t express any more gratitude."

"You can see the response from the community appreciating him, he’s a guy a lot of people know on a personal level," said supporter Joe Vallez.

Police said Kotlewski was shot eight times in his leg, back and arm after responding to a domestic dispute between a mother and son on Nov. 6. When officers arrived, prosecutors say Kotlewski, 38 and a father of three, was seen crawling to a stairwell. Police say he never drew his own gun. The suspect reportedly suffers from mental challenges.

"He's got a long road ahead, multiple surgeries, but he’s geared up to go home," said Bensenville Village President Frank Desimone.

A blood drive was held downtown at 8am, 90 people donated. A candlelight prayer vigil also took place where more people came to express their support. Donations made at Saturday’s free concert will support medical expenses and other family needs.

