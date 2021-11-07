GoFundMe for suburban police officer who was shot 8 times raises $35k in just 8 hours

article

A GoFundMe to help a suburban police officer who was shot in the line of duty raised $35,000 in its first 8 hours.

Bensenville officer Steven Kotlewski was shot on Saturday morning when he responded to a domestic call. His sister-in-law said that he was shot twice in the back, and suffered multiple shots to both legs. He has undergone surgeries on both legs, his colon, liver, kidney, diaphragm and pelvis. The GoFundMe said that he is in a medically induced coma in the ICU.

The GoFundMe said that Kotlewski is the father of three children: an 8-year-old boy with special needs, a 5-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy. His wife Crystal is a stay-at-home parent.

The suspect, Kiante Tyler, 21, of Bensenville, has been charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery to a police officer with a firearm and two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer. He was denied bond and will be back in court in December.

