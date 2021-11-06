Bensenville police officer shot while responding to domestic disturbance call

A Bensenville police officer was shot early Saturday morning, Bensenville Police Chief Dan Schulze said.

Just before 1 a.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 100 block of South York Road.

When an officer arrived, the suspect fired multiple shots, striking the officer, police said.

The officer was transported to the hospital and is still in surgery.

The suspect was taken into custody, police said.

No other injuries were reported, and police said there is no danger to the public.

Police Chief Schulze also said the officer's weapon was holstered at the time of the shooting.

The shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

