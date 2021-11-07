Bond denied for man who shot at Bensenville police officer 10 times: prosecutors

Bond has been denied for a man accused of shooting a Bensenville police officer eight times, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said.

Kiante Tyler, 21, of Bensenville, has been charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery to a police officer with a firearm and two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer.

At about 12:55 a.m. Saturday, the Bensenville Police Department was notified of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of South York Road.

When the first officer arrived, he began speaking with the occupants while standing at the open front door of the apartment, prosecutors said.

When the officer spoke with Tyler, Tyler allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot at the officer 10 times, striking him eight times.

Around the same time, additional Bensenville police officers arrived at the scene, heard the gunshots and responded. They found the injured officer crawling in a stairwell, prosecutors said.

The officers rendered aid to the injured officer who was bleeding heavily.

An officer then transported the injured officer to an ambulance, prosecutors said.

The injured officer underwent emergency surgeries. According to authorities, his injuries are extensive.

Another officer then went into Tyler's apartment, and after several minutes, prosecutors said Tyler surrendered to law enforcement.

Officers said they found a 9 mm pistol laying on the kitchen counter and numerous spent rounds of ammunition.

"Each and every day, our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to protect the safety and security we enjoy in DuPage County," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said. "For their service, courage and commitment, we owe them a great debt of gratitude that, in my opinion, can never be repaid. Any call to which they respond could turn violent at any time, as we saw in this case. The shooting of an officer touches all of us and on behalf of all DuPage County law enforcement, I wish a speedy and full recovery for the officer injured in this incident."

Tyler was denied bond Sunday morning, and his next court appearance is set for Dec. 6