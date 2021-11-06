'We heard gunshots': Neighbors describe 'very scary' scene as Bensenville officer was shot

Saturday afternoon, crime tape surrounded a Bensenville apartment after a police officer was struck by gunfire and remained hospitalized.

"All I woke up to was my parents saying, 'We heard some shots, like five gunshots," said neighbor Yesenia Cruz.

The shooting happened just before 1am in the 100 block of South York Road. Police say an officer responding to a domestic disturbance was shot multiple times and his own gun was still holstered at the time.

"The family is a great family. They actually recently moved here," Cruz said.

Neighbors tell FOX 32 Chicago that a mother, son and daughter live in the apartment where the incident took place.

The daughter – just 13-years-old – was apparently seen running to safety as officers arrived.

Neighbors describe the experience as "very scary."

"All is see is them pointing guns, we were all confused, didn’t know what was going on," Cruz said.

The unidentified suspect was eventually taken into custody. There were no additional injuries.

The officer underwent surgery at Loyola University Medical Center. Bensenville police and the DuPage County State’s attorney’s office are investigating.

