Bensenville police officer recovering after being shot 8 times by suspect

A Bensenville police officer who was shot during a domestic disturbance earlier this month is said to be improving and in good spirits.

At about 12:55 a.m. on Nov. 7, the Bensenville Police Department was notified of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of South York Road.

When Officer Steven Kotlewski arrived, he began speaking with 21-year-old Kiante Tyler.

Tyler allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot at Kotlewski 10 times, striking him eight times.

Around the same time, additional Bensenville police officers arrived at the scene, heard the gunshots and responded.

The officers rendered aid to Kotlewski who was bleeding heavily.

An officer then transported him to an ambulance, prosecutors said.

He underwent emergency surgeries after the shooting and remains in the ICU.

On Monday, he had an exploratory surgery on his legs to help repair nerve damage.

A family spokesperson said Kotlewski and his wife are thankful for the outpouring of community support.