Community unites to support quadriplegic Joliet man after life-altering accident

An entire community is getting behind a young man who became a quadriplegic after a devastating accident.

The Joliet Slammers will donate proceeds from their weekend game to help.

Joliet resident Sean Horst, 23, sustained a life-changing spinal cord injury in 2021. He broke his neck while diving into a pool at a Fourth of July party.

This Sunday, the Joliet Slammers are marking the two-year anniversary of Horst's homecoming with $6 dollar game tickets.

Five of those dollars will go to Horst to help cover what insurance won't, including his participation in adaptive sports.

"I've gone to Judd Goldman Adaptive Sailing Center," said Horst. "They have opened my eyes to a whole new sport that I never thought I'd be able to do."

The fundraiser is being hosted by the non-profit Help Hope Live.

Tickets are on sale now for Sunday's game and fans can purchase an additional bracelet for $4 to benefit Horst.

The first pitch is at 6:05 p.m.