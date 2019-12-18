Company creates tilted toilets to keep work bathroom breaks to 5 minutes or less

A business in the United Kingdom is hoping to reduce the time employees spend in the bathroom by creating a tilted toilet that is aimed at limiting bathroom breaks to five minutes.

The company is called StandardToilet and it was approved by the British Toilet Association in November. The BTA is a member group that pushes for better bathrooms. Mahabir Gill, who founded the StandardToilet, told WIRED that the porcelain throne is angled 13 degrees lower than a normal toilet.

After five minutes of sitting, the angled toilet will cause strain on the legs similar to that of a squat, according to WIRED. Gill told the publication that it should not cause any health issues and would actually improve posture, among other things.

But he said the primary reason is to reduce revenue loss because people spend too much time on the toilet.

The inspiration for the tilted toilet came after Gill became increasingly annoyed with long lines for the bathroom and even people falling asleep on the toilet.

A survey done by Protecting.co.uk found that people in different cities in the U.K. spend as little as four minutes to as much as 28 minutes in the bathroom during work.

StandardToilet sells for about $180 to $580. Gill said he is already speaking with local councils and service stations to get his special toilets installed. He hopes it can extend to train stations, bars, shopping malls and offices.

