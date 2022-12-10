Concealed carry holder returns fire at possible carjackers in Loop: police

A man was shot at when he interrupted a possible attempted carjacking in the Loop Saturday morning.

Police say a 31-year-old man was walking to his car parked in the first block of West Randolph Street around 3:37 a.m. when he was shot at by someone in a red SUV.

The victim, who is a concealed carry holder, returned fire as the vehicle fled the scene. The victim then saw another offender get out of his parked car and run off.

There were two offenders in the red SUV, both 22-year-old men. They drove themselves to Northwestern Memorial Hospital to be treated. One had a gunshot wound to his knee the other was shot in the buttocks.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Both offenders were arrested at the hospital. The third offender who was inside the victim's car got away.

The victim was not injured.

Area Three detectives are investigating.