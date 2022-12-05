Concealed carry holder shoots 2 during attempted robbery on Chicago's West Side

A concealed carry holder shot and critically wounded two would-be robbers Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The 56-year-old man was inside his vehicle just before 6 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Arthington Street when a car with three teens inside pulled up, according to Chicago police.

One of teens got out of the car and pointed a gun at the victim while demanding his belongings, police said.

A struggle ensued and the victim, who is a FOID and concealed carry license holder, pulled out his gun and started shooting police said.

The suspects' vehicle attempted to drive away but crashed nearby, police said.

The driver of the vehicle suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said. A second teen who was riding in the backseat broke his leg during the crash and was transported to an area hospital in fair condition, police said.

The third teen was found several blocks away with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

All of the suspects were males between 15 and 18 years old, police said.

The concealed carry holder was not injured during the incident.

Area Four detectives are investigating.