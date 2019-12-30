Concealed carry holder shoots at carjackers in Jefferson Park; 2 arrested

A man shot at two carjackers Monday morning in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side, police say.

Two males ran off unharmed but were arrested shortly after, Chicago police said.

The pair attempted to steal a woman’s car about 7:15 a.m. in the 4800 block of North Moody Avenue when the woman’s acquaintance saw one of them grab for their waistband, police said.

The acquaintance, a 26-year-old man, pulled out his own gun and fired shots at the carjackers but didn’t hit anyone, according to police, who said he had a valid concealed carry license.

One person was arrested a short distance away, and another several hours later, police said.

No charges have been filed.