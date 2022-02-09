Concealed carry holder shoots knife-wielding man in Rogers Park

A concealed carry holder shot a man who was coming toward him holding a knife Tuesday night in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The man said he heard a loud disturbance coming from his neighbor's home around 10:43 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Juneway Terrace, police said.

He went next door to check when he found a female and a 19-year-old man who was holding a knife, police said.

The man went outside and was followed by the 19-year-old who was still carrying the knife, police said.

The concealed carry holder drew his gun and shot the 19-year-old, police said.

The teenager was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.