Jewish leaders express concern over antisemitism after protests turn violent near Israeli Consulate in Chicago

Jewish and Israeli leaders from local, national and international levels convened under tight security in Chicago.

Some of these leaders are in town for the Democratic National Convention (DNC), following their attendance at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee.

Their primary objective is to ensure the enduring strength of the U.S.-Israel relationship, even as loud pro-Palestinian protests echo through the city.

They discussed the events that unfolded last night outside the building housing the Consul General of Israel’s office, located above the Ogilvie Transportation Center.

What began as a small protest escalated into physical confrontations, the burning of an American flag and dozens of arrests.

The leaders expressed dismay over the anti-Israel sentiments voiced and noted the alarming rise of antisemitism across the country.

Jewish organization leaders are urging the community to press elected officials to work towards the release of hostages taken on Oct. 7.

They described the confrontations near the Democratic National Convention as deeply disturbing.

"We were actually at the DNC convention celebrating the USA-Israeli partnership, but we got the pictures, and we got the reports from this, I would say, violent mob outside of the Israeli consulate. I'm really grateful to the law enforcement and the Chicago police for being able to contain this protest and making sure they're not breaking into our building. But that was, I have to say, quite frightening," said Israel Consul General of the Midwest Yinam Cohen.

Cohen said no one was in the Chicago office at the time.

"It's not the first time they've come to Ogilvie train station. They prevented commuters from getting home. They prevented people from just walking down the street. I walked through it about an hour beforehand. I'm not sure what point they're trying to make. There, frankly, was nobody in the office at that point in time. But if they really want to have an impact, if they want to see the bombing stop, then send the hostages home," said Dan Goldwyn, Executive Director of Public Affairs for Jewish United Fund.

Supporters hope international leaders will focus on freeing the hostages that were taken since Oct. 7, 2023.