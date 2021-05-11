Concert, sports ticket scams may reach record levels this summer, BBB warns
CHICAGO - As coronavirus protocols begin to loosen around the country, sports and concert venues are beginning to allow patrons back inside their facilities.
The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be on the lookout for scammers looking to take advantage of exuberant fans this spring and summer.
Steve Bernas, president and CEO of BBB Chicago and Northern Illinois, says this year will be unlike any other for ticket scams, after a year of canceled events due to the pandemic.
"High demand and high emotions often create the perfect recipe for scammers," Bernas said. "Tickets and legitimate fan merchandise are two of the easiest things to fake, especially when emotions may cloud good judgment."
He urges all fans to only buy tickets directly from the venue or from top-rated BBB accredited ticket sellers and resellers.
The BBB offered the following suggestions to avoid tickets and illegal merchandise:
- Don't fall for too-good-to-be-true deals. One-time good deals should be red flags to anyone anxious for a ticket. Illegal ticket sellers know excitement about an event too often gets in the way of smart buying.
- Check the bbb.org for business ratings and reviews. Check BBB online reports and Consumer Reviews about various businesses to avoid being cheated. There are established businesses that have been selling legitimate tickets for years.
- When buying tickets read the fine print for cancellation policies and refunds.
- Buying tickets from websites when people can easily conceal their identity is like buying tickets in a dark alley.
- If buying merchandise online, buy from licensed sites. Lookout for broken English in the descriptions. This could indicate an overseas company, and these companies are among the principal culprits in producing counterfeit goods.
- Use a credit card if possible, so you can appeal to the card company.
- If it is your decision to buy or sell to a stranger, make sure the transaction is completed in a very public space or even Police Station Parking Lots. There are many instances of both buyers and sellers being robbed.