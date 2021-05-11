Concert, sports ticket scams may reach record levels this summer, BBB warns

As coronavirus protocols begin to loosen around the country, sports and concert venues are beginning to allow patrons back inside their facilities.

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be on the lookout for scammers looking to take advantage of exuberant fans this spring and summer.

Steve Bernas, president and CEO of BBB Chicago and Northern Illinois, says this year will be unlike any other for ticket scams, after a year of canceled events due to the pandemic.

"High demand and high emotions often create the perfect recipe for scammers," Bernas said. "Tickets and legitimate fan merchandise are two of the easiest things to fake, especially when emotions may cloud good judgment."

He urges all fans to only buy tickets directly from the venue or from top-rated BBB accredited ticket sellers and resellers.

The BBB offered the following suggestions to avoid tickets and illegal merchandise:

