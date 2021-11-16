Concord Music Hall among 5 businesses cited for violating indoor mask mandate

The city of Chicago has cited five businesses for failing to enforce the city's COVID-19 indoor mask mandate.

Investigators from the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) conducted 63 investigations last weekend to see if people were wearing masks and whether there were signs posted about the requirement.

From Nov. 11 through Nov. 14, the following businesses were each issued two citations for violating both requirements of the mandate, which went into effect on Aug. 20:

Era Studios LLC, 9023 S. Commercial Ave. in South Chicago

Exclusive Creations, 8301 S. Pulaski Rd. in Ashburn

Hawkeye's Bar & Grill Inc., 1458 W. Taylor St. in Little Italy

Emporium Arcade Bar, 2363 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Logan Square

Concord Music Hall, 2047 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Logan Square

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Advertisement

According to the mandate, businesses must require any individual ages 2 and older to wear a mask inside any public place, regardless of vaccination status. Businesses must also post signage about the requirement in their establishment.