Condos burglarized in Albany Park, Irving Park
CHICAGO - Police are warning residents of recent burglaries reported in Albany Park and Irving Park on the Northwest Side.
In each incident someone entered a condominium building through the front door, opened mailboxes and stole mail and packages from the lobby, Chicago police said in a community alert.
The burglaries happened:
- About 3:50 a.m. Jan. 3 in the 3200 block of West Leland Avenue;
- About 7:25 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 3600 block of North Spaulding Avenue; and
- About 2:05 a.m. Jan. 11 in the 4600 block of West Lawndale Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.