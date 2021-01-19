Condos burglarized in Albany Park, Irving Park

Police are warning residents of recent burglaries reported in Albany Park and Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

In each incident someone entered a condominium building through the front door, opened mailboxes and stole mail and packages from the lobby, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened:

About 3:50 a.m. Jan. 3 in the 3200 block of West Leland Avenue;

About 7:25 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 3600 block of North Spaulding Avenue; and

About 2:05 a.m. Jan. 11 in the 4600 block of West Lawndale Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.