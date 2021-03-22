Confusion surrounds who can get vaccinated in Chicago

More people in Illinois are now eligible to get the COVID vaccine as the state moves into Phase 1B Plus.

But that does not apply to city of Chicago residents, which is causing confusion over who is eligible for what and when.

"As the national supply has expanded, so to has the number of locations that Illinoisans can get vaccinated at," said Gov. JB Pritzker.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Governor Pritzker and other political leaders on Monday toured the state’s newest mass vaccination site -- an old HOBO store on Roosevelt Road in Forest Park. The site will vaccinate 2,000 people a day soon after it opens on Friday.

"Having mass community vaccination sites is the only way we will beat this virus," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

Advertisement

Also on Monday, the state expanded to Phase 1B Plus, meaning higher education staff, government workers and media are now eligible for the vaccine.

But that won’t happen for at least another week if you live in the city of Chicago, where the focus remains in seniors and high-risk groups.

"We’re about 50% of the seniors in Chicago being vaccinated, but we’re way behind other jurisdictions," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

And if all of this sounds confusing, you’re not alone.

University of Illinois emergency Dr. Christopher Colbert says he tells patients to turn to the state’s website for the latest information.

"The Illinois Department of Public health website will provide insight on specific details and definitions of who and those areas of availability to receive the vaccine," Dr. Colbert said.

On April 12th, all Illinois residents 16 and older will be eligible to be vaccinated, with city of Chicago leaders expecting vaccine deliveries to ramp up by that key date.

"I continue to anticipate that in April we will see a lot more vaccine," said Chicago’s top doctor, Allison Arwady.