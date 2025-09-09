Congress revisits UFOs in third hearing, MUFON expert points to evidence of ‘non-human technology’

As Congress holds hearings on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs),one longtime UFO researcher says the debate is shifting away from whether UFOs exist and toward what they represent.

What we know:

Ron James of the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) said the U.S. government has already acknowledged unidentified objects in the sky, but officials now use terms like "non-human intelligence" rather than extraterrestrials.

"There’s very little dispute anymore among people really paying attention," James said. "Some kind of advanced non-human intelligence has been with us from the beginning of time."

Dig deeper:

James pointed to reports of recovered craft and unusual materials that scientists say defy conventional testing, adding that insiders in Washington have been briefed privately. Still, he said, public hearings are limited by security restrictions and classified programs.

While James welcomed efforts toward transparency, he argued that full disclosure is unlikely in the near future. Instead, he expects a gradual release of information, including potential confirmation of life beyond Earth – even if only microbial.

"The bottom line is there are people in D.C. dedicated to bringing as much of this knowledge as possible to the public," James said. "But it’s coming slower than anyone wants."