Congressman blasts Kim Foxx during Chicago meeting on crime: 'it's only gotten worse'

With a government shutdown potentially just days away, several high-ranking House Republicans were in Chicago Tuesday talking about personal safety.

This is part of a series of conversations titled, "Victims of Violent Crime" led by Congressman Jim Jordan, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee.

The discussion, held at the Fraternal Order of Police Headquarters, covered a wide range of topics from homicides to carjackings to the recent implementation of cashless bail as part of the controversial SAFE-T Act.

The panel heard from Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell, whose younger brother Christian was shot and killed earlier this year in Morgan Park.

The panel also heard from Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., who was shot repeatedly during a traffic stop last year. His partner, Officer Ella French, was fatally shot during the same traffic stop.

Congressman Jordan took aim squarely at Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx.

"Innocent people in Chicago are victimized by a justice system that cares more about political correctness than punishing the criminals who have harmed them and their families," said Jordan. "Eleven years, for 11 years, Chicago has led the country in homicides, and it's only gotten worse under state's attorney Kim Foxx."

Several Democratic lawmakers were quick to call out the panel discussion as political theater given there is a likelihood of a government shutdown this weekend.

Featured article

Congressman Danny Davis called the hearing a distraction from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's struggle to pass a short-term spending plan.