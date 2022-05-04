Congressman Chuy Garcia introduces bill to help women, minority-owned small businesses

There are more than 32 million small businesses in the United States, and those companies employ half of America's workforce.

On Wednesday, Congressman Chuy Garcia introduced a bill to help women and minority owned small businesses.

The legislation will not only increase access to federal funding, but also contracts.

"For too long, minority businesses, especially Latino and Black businesses, have not received an equitable portion of contracts in the transportation and construction industry," said Garcia. "Its disinformation and it not only shatters the hopes and dreams of many business owners and workers, but it ends up leading to disadvantages in the same Latino and Black communities."

This week is National Small Business Week, and this year's theme is "Building a Better America through Entrepreneurship."