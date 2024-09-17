Some LaSalle County residents say they feel pressured to sell homes amid proposed clean energy facility

The Brief LaSalle County residents in the Timber Edge Subdivision are pushing back against offers from their original developer to buy their homes as plans progress for Constellation Energy's proposed clean hydrogen facility near the LaSalle Clean Energy Center. Residents have expressed concerns that the offers they’re receiving are insufficient, and some properties nearby have been sold to Constellation for much higher amounts, leaving homeowners feeling pressured and undervalued. Constellation Energy, awarded up to $1 billion from the U.S. Department of Energy for the project, has not yet made any official plans to purchase additional properties, despite concerns from local residents about the potential impact on their community.



LaSalle County residents, feeling pressured to sell their homes amid advancing plans for a massive clean energy facility, are pushing back against the developer who has started to make offers on their properties.

The Timber Edge Subdivision in Marseilles is located about 4.5 miles from the LaSalle Clean Energy Center, which houses two nuclear reactors. Last year, Constellation Energy announced plans to expand its footprint.

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Constellation Energy is proposing to build what they say would be "the largest nuclear-powered clean hydrogen facility" in the world. The hub would be located near its existing plant.

The company was awarded up to $1 billion from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to make it happen.

Now, a group of residents in the Timber Edge Subdivision tells FOX 32 Chicago that their original developer is making offers in an attempt to buy back their homes.

In mid-August, residents received letters from attorneys representing the developer – Timber Edge Associates Limited Partnership – but some say that with the money they have been offered, they won't be able to afford an equivalent home.

"Not even really what our tax assessment is out here, what the county says it’s worth, it’s ridiculous," said Scott Damnjanovic, homeowner. "The farm next to us had sold, and then there’s three houses right across the street here and they all sold, and then when I went to the property office to look, I seen that Barr Group had purchased all those homes and 30 days later they turned around and sold them all to Constellation."

While the letter did not provide additional details, it states that the move comes as a result of a "large industrial development" planned for the area.

The letter, sent from Tracy, Johnson & Wilson Attorneys at Law adds:

"Timber Edge believes that an opportunity exists, before the approval and construction of the industrial development, for those who own property within Timber's Edge Subdivision to sell their property for a fair value. In light of the proposed industrial development, Timber Edge intends to sell the property that it owns within Timber's Edge Subdivision. Timber Edge is willing to work with property owners to value their property and provide a process for the sale of their property at a fair value acceptable to property owners."

Residents say nearby properties have been purchased by Constellation Energy for far more money and explain that they aren't willing to move unless they get a fair offer.

"Everyone's anxious, everyone's angry, we don't know what's going on. No one planned on moving," said homeowner Melissa Pointer. "We were all getting ready to set up for the holidays, and as you can see, no one’s put anything out. Now they’re telling us they plan to pull all of the electrical and plumbing and level the subdivision by Thanksgiving."

Constellation Energy provided FOX 32 Chicago with the following statement on Tuesday, Sept. 17:

"Our nuclear power sites are versatile clean energy centers that can be leveraged to drive economic development and help decarbonize other industries that need clean, reliable energy for their operations. At this time, no decision has been made on the future use of the property nor are there plans to purchase additional property near the facility."