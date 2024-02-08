Construction tragedy: Worker dies in accident at Homewood-Flossmoor High School

A masonry worker has died in an accident at a construction site at Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School.

The incident occurred just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to Flossmoor officials.

The worker was working on the new science building when the accident occurred. Details on what happened in the accident haven't been released.

First responders from Flossmoor, Homewood, and Hazel Crest responded to the emergency call in minutes. The worker was taken by ambulance to Advocate South Suburban Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, officials say.

The Cook County Medical Examiner has identified the worker as 63-year-old Ronald Simonson. His cause of death was a neck wound caused by a motorized hand saw.

Village officials say the construction site is only accessible to construction crews and that there are no dangers to school staff or students.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Wakeley sent a letter to school families and staff Thursday morning about the incident, shared below:

"Today is a very sad day for the HF community as we grieve the loss of a masonry worker who died following an accident while working on the science building project yesterday. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, coworkers and friends. Our hearts go out to them as they cope with this loss. It is in difficult times like this that the HF family comes together to support each other.

We are grateful to first responders from Flossmoor, Homewood and Hazel Crest who immediately responded yesterday to care for him.

The safety of our students, staff and those working on our campus is our top priority. The construction site is only accessible to construction crews and there is no danger to students or staff. While there was very limited opportunity for students or staff to have seen the accident based on its location at the construction site, the school’s Counseling Department is prepared to speak with any students or staff members who are experiencing reactions. Contact information for counseling staff can be found here.

We appreciate the ongoing support and care of the HF community."

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and an independent inspection company are investigating the incident.