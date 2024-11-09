Navy Pier shooting: Disgruntled ex-employee charged with fatally shooting 2 former co-workers

article

The Brief A Chicago man, Raylon East, has been charged with murder for fatally shooting two former co-workers at Navy Pier. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in a loading dock area near an administrative office. The victims, aged 47 and 51, succumbed to their injuries at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. East, 36, was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.



A Chicago man has been charged with murder after two men were shot to death at Navy Pier earlier this week.

Raylon East, 36, was arrested Thursday in the 7000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue. He was accused of fatally shooting two of his former co-workers Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The incident occurred around 1:18 p.m., on the north side of Navy Pier near an administrative office in a loading dock area.

Police, who described East as a disgruntled ex-employee, went to the loading dock, fired multiple shots and struck two men. The victims, ages 47 and 51, were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they died from their injuries. The 51-year-old victim was identified as Lamont Johnson, of Lansing, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. The other man's identity has not yet been released.

East was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. He was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing Saturday.