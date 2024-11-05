Disgruntled ex-employee kills two in shooting at Navy Pier, Chicago police say

The Brief Two men were fatally shot at Navy Pier by a former employee who opened fire near an administrative office at a loading dock; the victims died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. A suspect wearing a white mask and chef’s uniform is being sought by police, with detectives actively investigating the scene. Navy Pier was temporarily closed, with visitors evacuated and workers were asked to shelter in place until the area was deemed safe around 3:40 p.m.



Two men were killed Tuesday afternoon in a shooting by a disgruntled ex-employee at Navy Pier, according to Chicago police.

The incident occurred around 1:18 p.m., on the north side of Navy Pier near an administrative office in a loading dock area.

Police said the former employee went to the loading dock, fired multiple shots and struck two men. The victims were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they died from their injuries. Their identities have not been released.

"We'd like to offer our condolences to the victims, their families and their loved ones," police said.

A person of interest is being sought, but is believed to not be in the area of Navy Pier. Detectives are still processing the scene.

Unconfirmed reports from police scanner traffic described the possible suspect as wearing a white mask and a white chef’s uniform.

"Our manager got a phone call and that's how he found out what was going on. He started shutting all the lights down, he closed all the gates. We left all of our stuff on the floor… and then we all huddled in the back storage room. Had all the lights off and just kind of patiently waited to get any kind of word on what was going on," said one employee at Navy Pier.

Navy Pier was temporarily closed following the incident, and visitors were asked to evacuate. A visitor told FOX 32 that workers at the pier were allegedly instructed to shelter in place.

As of around 3:40 p.m., the shelter in place was lifted, according to officials. The pier has also reopened to the public.

Police are describing this as an "isolated incident."

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.