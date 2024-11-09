Body found in Busse Woods near Elk Grove Village, prompting death investigation: police

The Brief A body was discovered in Busse Woods near Elk Grove Village on Saturday morning, prompting a death investigation. The body was found by a motorist around 9:30 a.m. near Higgins Road, about one mile west of Arlington Heights Road. Authorities say there is no threat to the Elk Grove Village community, and no active missing person reports.



A body was discovered in Busse Woods near suburban Elk Grove Village, prompting a death investigation by law enforcement, police said.

The body was found around 9:30 a.m. Saturday near Higgins Road, about one mile west of Arlington Heights Road, by a motorist, according to Elk Grove Village police.

First responders located the deceased woman and initiated the investigation.

The woman's identity has not been released, and further details are not available at this time.

Authorities have assured there is no threat to the Elk Grove Village community and no active missing person reports.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cook County Forest Preserve Police at 708-771-1001, or call 911.

