Construction workers critically hurt in Westmont building collapse

Two construction workers were critically injured after a building partially collapsed on them Monday in suburban Westmont.

The collapse happened about 12:30 p.m. at a building under construction on the southwest corner of Cass Avenue and Quincy Street, the Village of Westmont said in a statement posted to social media.

The two workers were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with critical injuries that were not considered life-threatening, officials said.

Traffic was shut down on Cass Avenue between Burlington Avenue and Richmond Street, officials said.

The city said officials with the U.S. Department of Labor would investigate the incident.