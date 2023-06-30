Contractor dead after being injured on site of NASCAR Chicago Street Race

A man is dead after being injured on site of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race Friday.

At about 11:28 a.m., a 53-year-old man was in the 500 block of South Columbus Drive near Buckingham Fountain when he suffered an injury, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

NASCAR released the following statement:

"On Friday afternoon, a contractor suffered a fatal medical emergency. We are coordinating with local authorities on this tragic incident. We share our condolences to the family and their loved ones."

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, which confirmed the death but said next of kin has not yet been identified.

According to the Chicago Street Race map provided by NASCAR, the man was killed in the area of where the ‘Fan Plaza’ will be located this weekend.

Despite the tragedy, the race is still set to go on as scheduled beginning Saturday.

In the last day, the course has transformed with major headway being made overnight.

Worldwide Express has transported thousands of tires from Oklahoma for barriers on the course, along with 2,200 concrete barriers to bring the track to life.

"Over the last weeks we’ve been picking up truckloads of trailers and trailers, and trailers of barriers, moving them up from Lynwood, storing them in McCormick Place, and then we kind of have a conveyer belt shift based on the build scheduled," said Daniel Pedowitz, Director of Customer Solutions for Worldwide Express.

"Fortunately for Worldwide, we’ve been able to employ a bunch of people from the Chicagoland area that have been an integral part in getting this done."

When all is said and done, Worldwide Express says they have until July 15 to have everything packed up and out of here but hope to finish it sooner.

Gates to NASCAR’s festival grounds open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, with NASCAR drivers set to practice beginning at 10 a.m.